A 63-year-old Kennewick man died in a motorcycle crash near Kimberly Saturday.
Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash near milepost 2 on Highway 402 at about 4 p.m. Saturday, according to an OSP press release.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by Robert Julian of Kennewick, was traveling northbound when it left the road, traveled down an embankment and into the John Day River, according to OSP.
Julian was pulled from the river by his riding companions. John Day and Monument ambulance personnel attempted lifesaving efforts, but Julian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Oregon State Police was assisted by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon Department of Transportation.
