JOHN DAY — When Corum Ketchum was studying community development in college, his mentor, Joe Marushack, told him to “find communities where awesome happens.” That mindset has led Ketchum to John Day.
Ketchum was hired to fill the newly created position of community development director. He started his duties remotely on March 8 and has since relocated to the area.
The University of Oregon graduate brings considerable knowledge and experience to John Day as he takes over the role of community development director for the city’s various grant-funded projects.
City Manager Nick Green says discussions regarding the need for the position started several years ago as the number of projects increased. Green said the city can get the funds for these projects but “you still need somebody to do the work” of implementing them.
Ketchum’s duties will include interfacing with the public about ongoing projects and explaining why the city is undertaking those projects as well as getting feedback from the community.
Overseeing Main Street revitalization efforts, parks development, the Kam Wah Chung infrastructure improvements, the aquatic center buildout (if approved by voters) and coordinating with the Ford Family Foundation’s Grow Rural Oregon program are all things that Ketchum will be tackling as community development director.
Ketchum says the variety of projects the city is currently undertaking is what brought him to John Day.
The 29-year-old already has two years of rural community development work under his belt, using rural community growth strategies much like those proposed for John Day in the rural town of Veneta, west of Eugene. He also has community development experience in the Salem suburb of Dallas.
Ketchum says he wants the community to know he’s “here to help” and that he has experience working in rural communities.
Green says there were several qualified applicants when the position of John Day community development director needed to be filled, but Ketchum’s experience and education in community development set him apart from all the other candidates for the position.
The job pays $64,620 per year, half of which will be funded by the Ford Foundation’s Grow Rural Oregon program for a five-year span. Green says that deal was “hard to pass up” considering the community has a genuine need for the position and would only be paying half the cost to fill it. Green says he was doing much of the work Ketchum is slated to undertake and hopes that the hire takes a lot of things off of his plate.
Green also expects the position of community development director to continue to be filled after the Ford Foundation’s GRO funding for the position expires in five years.
“I don’t see the projects stopping,” Green said. “I think the position will continue and the need for the position will continue.”
