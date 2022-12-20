JOHN DAY — For the first time in over six years, John Day finds itself without a city manager.
Interim City Manager Corum Ketchum submitted his resignation to the city on Wednesday, Dec. 14, ending a stint as interim city manager.
Ketchum was originally hired into the role of community development director in early March and was tasked with interfacing with the public about ongoing projects — providing information on why the city is undertaking those projects as well as getting feedback from the community.
The resignation of former John Day City Manager Nick Green provided the opportunity for Ketchum to ascend to the interim city manager position. Ketchum’s appointment was for a six-month trial period, with options for the city to either hire Ketchum into the role full-time or seek other qualified candidates through the use of Washington-based CMP Consultants.
Ketchum’s resignation has left the city scrambling. A special city council session was called for Tuesday, Dec. 20, for the purpose of discussing a resolution that would authorize the mayor of John Day to perform certain city manager duties on a temporary and limited basis.
The city has already been provided with a list of candidates to fill the position by the League of Oregon Cities. The four candidates all have experience working in various municipalities throughout Oregon and California.
Mayor Ron Lundbom said Ketchum’s interim contract with the city was up on Dec. 14 and that he decided not to renew the contract. Ketchum has also announced his intention to resign from his duties with the Ford Foundation’s Grow Rural Oregon program, which was paying half his salary as community development director. His last day with that program will be Dec. 28.
Lundbom said that Ketchum’s resignation has left the city with a very limited number of people with the authority to sign checks in order to cover payroll and pay the city’s bills. At Tuesday’s council meeting, Lundbom and City Councilor dave Holland were slated to be added to the list.
“We have payroll and bills to pay at the end of the month,” Lundbom said. “So the plan is to get appointed, he and I, (Tuesday) night and we’ll just take care of business until the 9th (of January), and on the 10th the new council can decide what they want to do.”
Lundbom said he is keeping Mayor-elect Heather Rookstool “in the loop” regarding the situation as information is relayed to him by the city’s attorney or its insurance company.
“It’ll be her call as to what happens in the future,” Lundbom added.
Lundbom added that Ketchum had wanted to stay in John Day and see the projects the city has on deck through to completion, but changes in the makeup of the city council after the November election may have left him wanting to seek a change in scenery.
“His goal was to stay here, and he really liked it,” Lundbom said, “but he can see that the focus of the city is probably going to change.”
The Eagle was unable to reach Ketchum for comment before press time.
