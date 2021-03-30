The owner of a government-subsidized eight-unit apartment building in Prairie City will lose his federal contract on April 1 due to “physical disrepair” of the property, and local tenants are uncertain where to go.
According to a March 12 letter tenant Kathleen Evans received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that she shared with the Eagle, the building’s owner, Bob Phillips, “repeatedly” violated his contract with the agency.
Phillips told the Eagle he only recently found out about the letter sent to Evans when he saw a post on social media. He said the state, which administers the HUD contract, had not contacted him in at least four months, and they are supposed to provide 90 or 120 days notice of a cancellation.
Phillips said he has a service that bills the state on his behalf and he received a response stating his request for April had been approved. He said he usually gets a deposit for the rent subsidies by the second day of the month.
Phillips said he plans to try to renew the contract, and he will work with the tenants and not immediately evict them if he is unable to renew the contract.
Rick Lombardi, a resolution specialist with HUD, said in an email that the violations were, for the most part, “due to physical disrepair of the property.” The Eagle filed a public records request for the HUD inspection reports last week.
Lombardi said the agency would not force the tenants to move out of Kircher Korners, but it will no longer pay Phillips the rent it had been paying.
“If they wish to be placed into improved housing in the area, the department assumes the cost of relocation and will help them find a new place to live,” he said.
Nowhere to go
Evans said, however, she does not know where to go because housing is sparse in Grant County. She said, although the letter was created on March 12, she did not receive it until March 23, just days before the looming action.
“I’m shocked,” she said. “If I had known this was coming, I would have been prepared. What am I supposed to do? What is everyone else supposed to do?”
She said she is worried about her neighbors, as many of them have physical disabilities. Evans told the Eagle she is also concerned about herself because she has four emotional support animals — two dogs and two cats — and finding housing in the county would be next to impossible.
“It’s already impossible,” Evans said while holding back tears. “There’s really no housing available in Grant County. And I don’t want to leave Prairie (City). This is my home.”
Evans said she does not have family in Grant County. Her son, she said, is in New York while her mother is in Southern California.
Another tenant, Cleo Larkin, 83 and on oxygen, said she intended on living out the rest of her life at Kircher Korners when she moved there two years ago.
“This was supposed to be my home until I was gone,” Larkin said.
Larkin, who has lived in Grant County her whole life, said her only other option for staying in the county would be to move across the street into Blue Mountain Care Center.
“I’ll kill myself before I go,” she said.
The problems
Evans said, while Phillips is the kind of landlord that would “bend over backward” for his tenants, getting him to fix things has been difficult. She said belongings from the previous tenant were still at the apartment when she moved in, and the apartment appeared as if it had not been painted in several years.
She said she complained about “black mold” behind her shower wall for over a year and that she constantly had to use bleach to keep it at bay.
Evans told the Eagle that Phillips tore down the back porch of another unit over a year ago and still had not replaced it.
Larkin’s son Charles Williams said one of the apartments has no key for the front door and that they have to leave the sliding glass door to the porch unlocked.
Nonetheless, like Evans, Williams said Phillips is a “decent man.”
Phillips said the reasons for not keeping up on the repairs were due to COVID-19. Phillips, who lives in La Grande, said his wife works with people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and he did not want to take the chance of exposing residents to the virus.
What’s next?
County Commissioner and Prairie City Mayor Jim Hamsher said the people at Kircher Korners have been in the area for years, and he does not want to see them have to relocate.
Evans said she hopes Phillips can appeal and get an extension to get the property recertified with HUD.
In a Friday email, Lombardi said, while he cannot speak to Kircher Korners’ contract specifically, a property owner’s chances of successfully appealing this type of action are slim.
“Absent a legitimate commitment to improving the physical condition of the property,” he said, “I think it follows that such an appeal would be pretty weak.”
