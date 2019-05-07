Linda Kowing, employed with Blue Mountain Home Health & Hospice in John Day, has been being recognized for her exemplary role in providing support services in home care.
Her colleagues Sylvia Ross, Krista Qual, Michelle Gibson, Marsha Pereira, and Meredith Thomas nominated her for this prestigious award.
“Linda assures that we thrive as a team,” they wrote. “Billing, patient care, OASIS, denials, patient visits, deaths to name a few, but also sewing outfits for our kids, sharing her family with us, taking time to make sure we are ok as a team. Without Linda we don’t know what to do. She sets us up for success every day and sets the bar high for performance and work ethic. Linda, although very humble and would never say it, is in fact our team captain, our champion, and the reason we thrive as a team.”
Linda was presented with her award at the Oregon Association for Home Care’s annual conference April 19 at the Eagle Crest Resort in Redmon during a special recognition awards ceremony.
The Oregon Association for Home Care is a trade organization representing providers of skilled home health, hospice and in-home care services throughout the state of Oregon. Each year the Association recognizes outstanding leaders in the home care industry.
