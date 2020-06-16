During a Grant School Board meeting June 3, the board expressed their appreciation of Kristi Moore’s work as she submitted her letter of resignation as the Grant Union High School dean of students and career coordinator and accepted a position with the Grant County Education Service District.
“Grant Union is a great place to be, and I love the kids, and I have a great staff,” Moore said. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know the parents and kids and working with the community and have an impact on our community through the education experience.”
In August, Moore will begin her position as the county curriculum specialist for the ESD.
“I’m definitely gonna miss the students the most, but I’ll continue to see them at basketball,” Moore said. “And I look forward to working with some of the other communities and getting to know their kids, teachers and administrators.”
Moore said this an exciting opportunity for her since she will be able to work with and support teachers in schools around the county. While Moore is resigning as the dean and career coordinator, she will continue to coach the girl’s basketball team at Grant Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.