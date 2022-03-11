JOHN DAY — The odd man out in the last election for the John Day City Council is now the body’s newest member.
At the council’s March 8 meeting, Chris Labhart was appointed to fill the vacant Position 7 seat left open by the resignation of Paul Smith, who stepped down in January citing health reasons and “other personal circumstances.”
Labhart, a retired educator, was one of four people who applied to fill the open spot on the council. The others were small business owner Brian Hubbard, retired Bureau of Land Management planner Liz Aleman and retired serviceman Chris Stauty.
Each of them filed an application listing their background and qualifications for the position and made a brief presentation at the start of the meeting.
Labhart received four votes from the six sitting council members, with one vote going to Hubbard, one to Stauty and none to Aleman. The appointment runs through the end of this year, and the Position 7 seat will go up for election again on the November ballot.
If the last election had turned out differently, Labhart would already have had a council seat.
The November 2020 race ended in a dead heat, with Labhart and Heather Rookstool tied at 470 votes apiece for the last remaining spot on the council. Rookstool secured the position by winning a coin toss.
Labhart took a seat at the council table immediately following his appointment, but he was already familiar with the job: He sat on the John Day City Council previously, stepping down in 2012 after being elected to the Grant County Court. He has also served a stint as the city’s mayor.
In a brief interview after the meeting, Labhart said he thought his previous experience on the council would serve him well. He said he intends to represent the interests of senior citizens and would work to increase the city’s housing supply and restore the police department.
He also said he would try to get more Secure Rural Schools Act funding for the city and touted his good working relationship with Grant County Judge Scott Myers.
“I felt my experience as a county commissioner and having been on or led committees throughout the county and the state would help me understand what people want in the community,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.