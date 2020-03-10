Lake Creek Youth Camp will hold its annual fundraising dinner and auction at 5 p.m. April 4 at the John Day Elks Lodge.
Dinner tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door.
The 23-acre camp in the Strawberry Range of the Malheur National Forest in Logan Valley provides youths, families and organizations a place to gather in safe and secure environment.
Four A-frame cabins are in disrepair and must be torn down and rebuilt, and a new generator or solar system is needed. The project is estimated to cost $300,000.
Last year’s gala raised more than $25,000 for needed repairs.
Donations of money, items or baskets will help make this year’s event successful. Contributions are tax deductible. Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 542, John Day, OR 97845, or call 541-206-2421 to arrange pick up. PayPal donations may be made at lakecreekcamp.org.
