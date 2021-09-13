Wildfire season isn’t over yet. On Sept. 9, Harney County received abundant late afternoon and evening lightning, and two positive strikes in the Dry Mountain area north of Riley sparked separate wildfires with surprising acreage for this time of year.
Quick response from the Silver Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association, Burns Interagency Fire Zone and private contractors kept the Silver Creek fire at 86 acres before being fully contained on Sept. 11, according to a Forest Service press release.
The Big Meadow Fire, burning in heavy timber, with limited ground access due to rocky and rough terrain, is still active at 2,600 acres and only 15% contained.
Once smoke and weather conditions improved on Sept. 10, a multitude of air resources were able to fly and provide significant suppression support at Big Meadow. Very Large Air Tankers (8,000-gallon capacity), Large Air Tankers (2,000 to 4,000-gallon capacity), Single Engine Air Tankers (800-gallon capacity), a Type 3 Helicopter (180-gallon capacity, and passenger space) and a Type 1 Blackhawk Helicopter (up to 3,000-gallon capacity) — along with Air Attack planes who coordinate and lead these resources from the air — have all been on site, dropping water or retardant to slow fire spread and drown active hot spots.
Air resources are expected to be on scene throughout the week. Ground crews will continue securing control lines and mop-up from the perimeter as containment improves. Type 2 Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 7 assumed control of the Big Meadow Fire and assigned staff and equipment on Monday. Their Incident Command Post and the firefighter base camp are set up in Riley for the duration. Incident management teams provide a command-and-control infrastructure to take care of the operational, logistical, informational, planning, fiscal, community, politica and safety issues associated with complex incidents, essentially allowing local officials to return to normal work.
A closure of both Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service-administered public lands in the Big Meadow Fire area is in place. Roads and trails within the closure are off limits to all access – hiking, biking, horseback, ATV, vehicle, etc. – until further notice. Boundary roads along the closure remain open. Maps of the closure area are available at the BLM office at 28910 Highway 20 West in Hines, the Riley Store, and Harney County Sporting Goods, and posted at entry roads in the fire vicinity.
Public use restrictions are still in place: no campfires, personal chainsaw use, explosives or parking or driving off road.
For more information on the Big Meadow Fire or the public land closure in the area, follow Burns Interagency Fire Zone on social media or call 541-573-4400.
