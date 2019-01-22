The Finicum family and Center for Self Governance have completed the documentary “LaVoy: Dead Man Talking.”
Parts 1 and 2 of the four-part series will be shown at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the Grantville Theater, 129 S. Washington St., Canyon City.
The showing is free, and free dessert and coffee will be available afterward.
The documentary is about Arizona rancher LaVoy Finicum, who participated in the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns in 2016.
Finicum was shot by police Jan. 26 on Highway 395 en route to a planned community meeting in John Day. Investigators determined the use of deadly force was justified.
Many other refuge occupiers were arrested, but most were acquitted of the charges in court.
This film provides Finicum’s perspective through homemade videos and interviews with his family and those associated with him at the refuge. It aims “to discover the motivations, frustrations and resolve that prompted his fate decisions,” according to promotional materials.
The film will be presented by Finicum’s widow, Jeanette Finicum, and producer Mark Herr, who is the co-founder and president of Center for Self Governance.
For more information about the showing, call 541-620-4974.
