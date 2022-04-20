CANYON CITY — Law enforcement funding took center stage at Grant County’s second budget meeting on Wednesday, April 13, with suggestions for filling the financial shortfall in the Sheriff’s Office ranging from cutting a non-mandated county department to floating a bond measure.
Sheriff Todd McKinley told the county’s budget committee — which consists of the three Grant County Court members and three citizens — that he needs to add three patrol deputies and one secretary.
Citizen budget member Amy Kreger asked McKinley how he would fund the budget request if the roles were reversed.
McKinley told Kreger that he did not have the budget committee’s insight.
“I don’t sit and look at the county’s budget and say, ‘I’d like to have this department’s funds,’” McKinley said.
Kreger said she did not want to bring up the “elephant in the room,” but asked if the county was still in talks with the city of John Day about a law enforcement services contract.
McKinley said he did not know to what extent the county and the city were still talking, but he said the discussions were still ongoing. That said, McKinley added, he does not know if there is going to be a contract.
The county’s draft budget included a $300,000 contribution from John Day to cover the cost of bringing on three more patrol deputies to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office — despite the John Day City Council’s earlier rejection of the county’s fee-for-service proposal.
John Day and Grant County officials have been at loggerheads since October, when the John Day City Council voted unanimously to suspend operations of the city’s police force and offered to pay the county $300,000 a year to hire three sheriff’s deputies to provide law enforcement services in the city limits.
During a heated session of Grant County Court, John Day City Manager Nick Green laid out a proposal for the county to give the city $300,000 a year from its road fund to pay for street improvements to serve new housing developments in John Day, on the theory that housing starts in the city would broaden the tax base for the entire county.
Although the Grant County Court has not formally deliberated on the city’s proposal, court members have been steadfast in their opposition to the idea of linking county road fund money to police services.
For his part, citizen budget committee member and chairman Bob Quinton said last month that commingling road fund dollars and police services was a nonstarter for him.
McKinley said there still is hope that John Day might be able to transfer a three-year, $375,000 federal Community Oriented Policing Services grant to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
McKinley said the COPS grant would pay for one patrol deputy per year. He said he would know more about the viability of the grant after a conference call with the grant administrator this week after the newspaper’s press time.
In a letter submitted to the budget committee, McKinley said the Grant County Sheriff’s Office is fielding 20 calls per day that it must respond to. He said these calls typically fall on one patrol deputy.
“The ability to handle those calls, with some expertise and with some care, is getting greatly diminished because you have one individual responding to those calls,” he told the committee.
McKinley told the committee that the office now has to prioritize calls, responding first to emergency calls when there is reason to believe a threat to life exists.
Kreger asked if the county could go out for a bond levy to help fund the Sheriff’s Office.
She said a bond levy could be a long-term, stable solution where each community would be paying a fair share of the cost.
County Commissioner Jim Hamsher said that would not be fair to some outlying areas that do not have very many law enforcement issues.
Kreger replied that when those smaller outlying areas need the police, they need the police.
County Judge Scott Myers said asking people to pony up for law enforcement services at this point might be an unpopular idea.
Quinton said the county has non-mandated departments costing thousands of dollars a year that many residents likely do not use. That money, he said, could be used for law enforcement.
“I guess the citizens of the county need to decide do you want police patrols,” he said, “or do you want a department that very few people use but costs the county a lot of money?”
The budget committee’s next meeting will be held at 9 a.m. May 11 at the Grant County Courthouse, 201 S. Humbolt St., Canyon City.
