A bill requiring all law enforcement officials to earn college degrees regardless of experience is making its way through the Oregon Legislature.
Senate Bill 612 would require a law enforcement unit that employs more than 50 police, corrections and probation officers to require at least a four-year degree. Entities under 50 would need to require at least a two-year degree.
An existing officer would have four years to earn a degree.
Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said the bill is bad for rural areas.
“It will put the rural regions of Oregon in an incredible bind for law enforcement officers,” McKinley said.
He said fiscally, as an “unfunded mandate,” meaning there is no funding attached to the proposed legislation, it would not help existing officers attain an education.
Another problem McKinley said he had with the bill is that the legislation does not distinguish what the degree should be in.
“Somebody that has life experience would actually be more qualified than somebody with a degree in art,” he said. “I think what they are after is they think it will change law enforcement as a whole, with the educational requirements, and I would really challenge that that’s actually accurate.”
McKinley said it’s a very “flawed bill” and one of many this session that are anti-law enforcement.
He said this bill and the others will ultimately make it so difficult there will not be as many candidates for law enforcement positions.
