The 21-day scoping period for the Laycock Creek Firewise Project on the Malheur National Forest’s Blue Mountain Ranger District will begin on Thursday, June 18, and end on Thursday, July 9.
Specific scoping comments will help the team determine if other actions are needed, explore alternative proposals, or identify concerns or gaps in information, according to a Forest Service press release.
The Laycock Creek Firewise Project proposes thinning (which may produce commercial products) and prescribed fire to reduce fuel loads on approximately 3,000 acres of National Forest System lands adjacent to private property to (1) minimize the spread of wildfires onto private property, (2) improve wildlife habitat and forage, and (3) restore overall forest resiliency to disturbances.
The scoping package, which contains maps and proposed activity descriptions, can be accessed on the Malheur National Forest website at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58212.
Written comments can be submitted to: Robert Foxworth, c/o Bethany Parke, Blue Mountain Ranger District, P.O. Box 909, John Day, OR 97845.
Electronic comments can be submitted to: comments: pacificnorthwest-malheur-bluemountain@usda.gov.
For more information, contact Bethany Parker, NEPA planner, at 541-575-3031 or by email at bethany.parker@usda.gov.
