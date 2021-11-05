Veterans Gift Shop

Items for the veterans gift shop will be accepted at Mosier’s Home Furnishings until Nov. 13.

JOHN DAY — The American Legion Auxiliary is holding its annual holiday gift drive.

From now through Nov. 13, area residents can bring gift items to Mosier's Home Furnishings, 101 E. Main St. in John Day, anytime during business hours.

Donated items will be displayed in the store's showroom window for the duration of the gift drive. 

The donations will be delivered to the Veterans Administration Hospital in Portland, and veterans will be able to select a gift for their families.

For more information, call Ruth Harris at 541-575-0076.

