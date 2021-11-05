Legion Auxiliary seeks gifts for veterans Blue Mountain Eagle Nov 5, 2021 Nov 5, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Items for the veterans gift shop will be accepted at Mosier’s Home Furnishings until Nov. 13. Eagle file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHN DAY — The American Legion Auxiliary is holding its annual holiday gift drive.From now through Nov. 13, area residents can bring gift items to Mosier's Home Furnishings, 101 E. Main St. in John Day, anytime during business hours.Donated items will be displayed in the store's showroom window for the duration of the gift drive. The donations will be delivered to the Veterans Administration Hospital in Portland, and veterans will be able to select a gift for their families.For more information, call Ruth Harris at 541-575-0076. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags American Legion Gift Commerce Military Veteran Auxiliary Donation Resident Holiday Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section VS legend Bill Tai weighs in on the growth and future of NFTs +9 WATCH NOW: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Day 3: Man who took video on night of shooting testifies FBI surveillance video shows Rittenhouse's actions before he shot 3 people Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesVale man dies in Malheur County crashTwo indicted on felony charges related to illegal marijuana operationGrant County man dies from COVID-19Cops and Courts: Nov. 3, 2021Jack E. HowardJohn Day revamps city governmentRobert G. CoombsGrant County Conservatives speak outPhillip Michael HatcherGlenn Gary Pryse Images Videos Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Start your day with the top headlines Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Get breaking news! Download the App
