I am a retiree living on a fixed income and will vote yes on bond 12-80. I’ve done the math and have determined the monthly financial impact personally will exceed the cost of a fancy cup of coffee and pastry. My reasoning breaks down to 2 factors: (1) The hospital bond is paid and no longer part of my property tax bill, and (2) I place a premium on quality of life — for me and my fellow citizens. As the former is self-explanatory, I will focus on the latter.
Being a patron of the Seventh Street Complex, I see kids, families, young adults, and retirees daily making positive use of excellent amenities. They’re bicycling, running, walking, hitting/kicking balls, assembling, throwing discs, dog training, picnicking, etc. While individually the activities are unique, collectively, those engaging in such are building community and strengthening critical bonds that support a higher quality of life for everyone. Swimming is a natural fit in this context and location. While not initially part of the complex, the Gleason Pool, as treasured as it was, no longer remains a viable alternative.
Back to quality of life … I don’t have children currently enjoying ballgames, but my civic happiness meter raises every time I pass by a game/match in play and see the grit, determination and pure joy tied to such. Similarly, I won’t have children swimming, but I look forward to hearing the rhythmic chants of "Go! Go! Go!" as youth are rallied by their friends and families during meets. Simply put, as a retiree, I realize satisfaction and an elevated quality of life by supporting my greater community’s safety, health, and well-being.
Having been raised under modest financial circumstances, I know well how to budget, sacrifice, and prioritize my spending; I naturally consider the bang-for-buck ratio of such. In this instance, I am confident my limited funds as a retiree would be well spent on the construction of Grant County’s only public pool. Please join me in casting your yes vote.
