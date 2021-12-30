My wife and I were honored to serve as physicians in John Day from 2005 to 2015. When I returned in October to help cover the ER, I heard of a friend/previous patient who had had a very rough case of COVID. My first thought was, "I should have called him to get the vaccine." I didn't expect that response but had I still been working here, I would have reached out and encouraged him and others to get the vaccine. I'm glad to report he's recovering well. Another patient I saw at the hospital didn't do well.
Now, we as a community and as a nation face omicron, a new and much more transmissible COVID variant. While we don't know how serious these infections will be, it is much more contagious and forecasts suggest the number of hospitalized Oregonians will be two to three times higher than what we experienced in August/September.
As a physician who has cared for multiple COVID patients, I am writing to urge folks in Grant County to either (1) get a booster if you have been vaccinated or (2) get vaccinated. It is the best tool we have to fight this fight. Compared to COVID, it is incredibly safe, and early data shows the booster helps substantially against omicron. Please, for yourself, your family, your community and your health care workers, get vaccinated. I look forward to seeing you in John Day, but not in the hospital.
