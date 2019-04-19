A noticeable rise in Canyon Creek since April 18 accompanied by a forecast for warmer weather and rain April 19 led to Grant County Emergency Management Coordinator Ted Williams' decision to issue a Level 1 flood advisory for the Canyon City area.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton forecasts 1/10 to 1/4 of an inch in precipitation in Grant County from about 11 a.m. on Friday to noon on Saturday.
That could include thunderstorms and possibly heavy rainfall. Cloud cover will reduce temperatures somewhat, but snow is not expected below 7,000 feet elevation. The cooler temperatures will not reduce runoff from melting snowpack, the Pendleton office said.
Williams issued the Level 1 flood advisory at 4:20 a.m. on Friday for the Canyon City, Nugget Street bridge and Grant Union Junior-Senior High School areas.
Under a Level 1 advisory, people are advised to be aware of dangers and hazards and mitigate against them, including making plans in advance for evacuation.
Under Level 2, people are advised to pack crucial items and be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice.
Under Level 3, people are advised to evacuate and seek the nearest emergency shelter within a safe zone.
