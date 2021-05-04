John Day plans to let voters decide in August whether to pass a city tax to fund the police department, and the cost has increased from initial estimates.
The John Day City Council April 27 chose to pursue a local option levy of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value and to collect the entire amount if it passes.
John Day City Manager Nick Green said the city would only need to collect 35 cents per $1,000 of assessed value for the first year, but the city council decided they would prefer pursuing the full amount the first year to create a safety net for unexpected expenses.
“The ballot will go out at 50 cents, but to make the budget balance for the next fiscal year as submitted by the budget committee, we would only need to collect 35 cents,” Green said.
City Councilor Heather Rookstool said it would be safer to collect the full amount because the extra funds provide a cushion.
Green said any funds left over can be carried forward to the next fiscal year.
“I know you tried ... and put everything in there that you can think of, but there’s always something that comes up,” Rookstool said.
City Councilor Dave Holland said Green’s reasoning with the 50-cent levy is to make sure the city is covered over the next five years.
“As we put the budget together, we’ll know what that levied amount needs to be to fill the gap,” Holland said. “This year, we need 35 cents, but the next year we may need only 40 or 45 (cents).”
The amount collected could not exceed the 50-cent levy requested from voters. The 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value will add up to $50 per year for every $100,000 of assessed property value.
The city’s legal counsel is currently working on the ballot measure, and it will be presented at the May 11 city council meeting where the rate plans and language will be finalized. The council will need to approve the language prior to submitting it to the Grant County clerk by May 14.
With the current police chief, Mike Durr, retiring this year, the job description for the chief of police position will be posted at the end of the week and will go through the Law Enforcement Data System. Citycounty Insurance Services will help vet and screen applicants, and the position will remain open until it is filled.
“The offer will be made contingent on the levy passing,” Green said. “Provided nobody contests the results of the election, we would have an offer that could be made in August.”
The John Day City Council also agreed that another town hall meeting, similar to one held April 8, would be a great idea prior to the August election date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.