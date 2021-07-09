Due to more accurate mapping, the Lewis Rock Fire near Mitchell now stands at 368 acres. Containment has reached 45%. Full mop-up efforts will continue as crews work to detect and extinguish hot spots.
Today, firefighters will look for pockets of smoldering fuels and occasional isolated flare ups in the far interior of the fire area. Overall, smoke from the fire will decrease due to consumption of residual fuels and aggressive mop-up efforts.
The forecast includes the return of hot temperatures starting today and through the weekend, with a slight cool down next week. Hot temperatures and single-digit relative humidity will challenge firefighting activity.
Fire prevention remains a top priority across the region. Fire officials would like to remind the public to follow fire season restrictions and pay particular attention to any spark emitting activities such as campfires, small equipment use and off-road driving.
Current fire restrictions and information for ODF’s Central Oregon District are available at odfcentraloregon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.