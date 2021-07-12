Due to reduced complexity, Oregon Department of Forestry’s Type 1 Incident Management Team will hand the Lewis Rock Fire back to a local Type 4 organization Monday.
The fire remains at 368 acres and is 80% contained, according to a Sunday press release. The main responsibility of the Type 4 organization will be to complete any remaining mop-up, patrol the perimeter and finalize any suppression repair needed.
“There has been a lot of amazing work done to this point on the Lewis Rock Fire,” said Incident Commander Tyler McCarty. “The local organization staying with this fire through its completion will continue that work and put the final touches on closing out the fire. The team would like to again thank the community for their kind hospitality and support during our stay.”
People may continue to see smoke coming from the fire area as interior pockets of unburned fuel burn over the next several days. Fire personnel will contend with warming temperatures throughout the week ahead and will work to make sure hotspots on the fire are extinguished.
For additional public information about the fire, call Public Information Officer Christie Shaw at 541-263-0661.
