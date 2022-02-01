CANYON CITY — The Grant County Court and Grant County Library are making some schedule changes.
Starting Feb. 16, the Grant County Court will begin holding its regular meetings on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, rather than the second and fourth Wednesdays.
The court members approved the change during their meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Laurie Stinnett, the county court administrator, told the Eagle in an email that, since the decision does not take effect until later in the month, the court will transition to the new schedule by meeting on the second and third Wednesdays, Feb. 9 and Feb. 16.
Meanwhile, the Grant County Library has changed its hours of operation.
According to head librarian Chris Ostberg, the library will now be open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Previously the library was open until 7 two nights a week.
Ostberg told the Eagle that she asked the County Court to approve the change based on when the library’s patrons check out books and use the computers.
Ostberg said she noticed the library is busier during the day than during the evening hours.
Two days into the library’s new schedule, Ostberg said she was beginning to notice more people coming in during their lunch hour to check out books and use the computers.
While there were concerns from the court that not everyone could use the library during the day, Ostberg said she could always review the data and adjust the hours again if necessary.
“So far,” Ostberg said, “it (change in hours) is really going well.”
