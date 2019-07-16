Weekend lightning caused 14 fires on the Malheur National Forest.
Four fires, the largest of which was 0.6 acres, were reported on the northern zone. Ten fires were reported on the southern zone, the largest at 6.5 acres. All the fires have resources assigned.
As the week progresses and temperatures increase, holdover fires will be expected, and existing incidents may produce additional smoke. To report wildfires, call 911 or John Day Interagency Dispatch at 541-575-1321 or Burns Interagency Communications Center at 541-573-1000.
Federal lands within the Burns Interagency Fire Zone on the southern half of the Malheur National Forest moved to a high fire-danger rating July 10.
The Industrial Fire Precaution Level is still at 1, according to a press release.
Campfires are allowed only in fire pits surrounded by dirt, rock or commercial rings and in areas not conducive to rapid fire spread, at a minimum clear of all flammable material within a radius of 3 feet from the edge of the pit and free of overhanging material. Use existing pits wherever possible. Campfires must be attended at all times and completely extinguished prior to leaving.
Persons with campfires are required to have a tool that can serve as a shovel and 1 gallon of water in their possession, except in specially designated developed recreation sites where a campground host is present.
Wood cutting is still permitted all day with a one-hour fire watch after.
For more information, visit fs.usda.gov/malheur or call 541-575-3000.
