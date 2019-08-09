The Malheur National Forest reports that lightning storms ignited numerous fires across the forest this week, and more lightning is expected through Saturday evening.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning, as emergency dispatch agencies continue to receive multiple reports. The fires remain small, and resources have been dispatched.
A Central Oregon Fire Management Type 3 team responded to the 100-acre Battle Creek fire on private land southwest of Dayville. No more information is available about that fire at this time.
A small fire burning close to the south shore of Magone Lake was reported at 7:29 a.m. Resources were at the scene of the 0.1-acre fire.
The Ferris Creek fire was reported burning grass and timber 7 miles north of Dayville at 9:31 a.m. on Aug. 9. The 0.1-acre fire was reported controlled about five hours later.
Visitors to the Malheur National Forest are reminded that fire danger is rated High across the forest and that the forest is under Phase A of Public Use Restrictions and at Industrial Fire Precaution Level II.
With more storms expected, additional fires are expected and existing incidents may produce more smoke.
To report any wildfires, visitors are asked to call 911 or John Day Interagency Dispatch at 541-575-1321 or Burns Interagency Communications Center at 541-573-1000.
