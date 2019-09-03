Several groups will work together to spruce up the Little Canyon Mountain OHV play area and hiking trail Sept. 14.
The Prineville District BLM, Malheur National Forest and local search and rescue and off-highway vehicle groups will meet at 9 a.m. at the Little Canyon Mountain OHV staging area.
Work will include cleaning up several dump sites at the Little Canyon Mountain OHV area and replacing and installing BLM signs that have been damaged or removed. Volunteers will also be working with Malheur National Forest staff to clean up trails and parking areas.
To get to this project area from Highway 395, head east on Main Street in Canyon City and then south on Canyon City East Road. The OHV staging area is 1.2 miles down this road and on the right.
Also in conjunction with National Public Lands Day, the Prineville District BLM is hosting a campground cleanup along the Lower Crooked River south of Prineville Sept. 28. Work will include painting picnic tables, picking up trash, pulling weeds and helping with a variety of small projects throughout the campgrounds on this stretch of the river. Participants should arrive at 9 a.m. at the Chimney Rock Campground, approximately 16 miles south of Prineville on state Highway 27.
For both events, participants should bring lunch and plan for a variety of weather conditions. While tools and trash bags will be provided, volunteers should wear sturdy shoes and bring gloves. The BLM will provide light snacks and beverages.
For more information please contact the Prineville BLM at 541-416-6700.
