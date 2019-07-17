Prairie City Ranger District aquatic staff announced a temporary road closure for Forest Road 1665-478.
The closure is scheduled from July 15 to Aug. 30. The road will be closed to replace a culvert as described in the Little Crane Culvert Replacement project.
The replacement of the undersized culvert on the Forest Road 1665-478 crossing over Little Crane Creek is to provide passage for native aquatic organisms at all life stages. Sediment transport and streamflow would be unimpeded at low and high flow events.
Improving sediment transport, retaining hydrologic connectivity and protecting water quality are critical to maintaining resilient stream and riparian habitat that sustains water and forage for multiple uses while also contributing to the recovery of North Fork Malheur River Bull trout.
For more information on the Little Crane Culvert Replacement Project, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/malheur/landmanagement/?cid=fseprd625461&width=full or call Hazel Wood at 541-820-3892.
For more information on the road closure implementation, contact Chase Bloom at 541- 575-3012.
