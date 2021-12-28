JOHN DAY — One of the joys of birdwatching is you never know what you’re going to see when you head out with your binoculars and field guide.
This year’s John Day Christmas bird count, which has been conducted each December since 1981 by the John Day Bird Club, included two first-time sightings: a ferruginous hawk and a Swainson’s thrush. Other rarities included Harris’ sparrow, last spotted during the local Christmas count in 2006, and the first Lincoln’s sparrow since 2013.
The local count, part of a data-gathering effort sponsored by the Audubon Society since 1900, attempts to record all the bird species and total number of each seen on a single day in a roughly circular area centered on the stoplight in John Day.
According to Tom Winters, the bird club’s president, a dozen volunteers took part in this year’s count on Dec. 18, spending a combined 37 hours in the field, traveling 5 miles on foot and 208 miles by car, and spotting 66 species.
No clear trends were discerned in this year’s Christmas bird count other than indications that climate change may be causing some birds to alter their ranges, Winters said.
“We have seen some species moving in that didn’t use to be here,” he noted, citing the California scrub jay and lesser goldfinch as examples.
Among his favorite sightings this year was a small group of bushtits.
“They always move in groups,” Winters said. “They’re really tiny little grayish birds, but they’re cute.”
He was also excited to have spied an adult golden eagle perched high on the rimrock above the John Day Valley and an American dipper on the riverbank near the John Day sewage ponds.
The most common species sighted this year was the dark-eyed junco, with 630 individuals counted, followed by the California quail (492 individuals), house sparrow (342), Canada goose (338), European starling (333), pine siskin (193), Eurasian collared dove (169) and common raven (149).
At the other end of the spectrum, birders spotted just a single example of these species: Wilson’s snipe, ferruginous hawk, barn owl, Pacific wren, Swainson’s thrush, Harris’ sparrow, Lincoln’s sparrow and spotted towhee.
