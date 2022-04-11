New community health leader named
HERMISTON — Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc. has tapped Hermiston resident Lourdes Reyna Alcala to head the organization’s community health engagement efforts in Eastern Oregon, GOBHI announced.
In her new role, Reyna Alcala will serve as GOBHI’s community health development manager and will work closely with the Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization, overseeing a team that facilitates work with the CCO’s community health providers in 12 Eastern Oregon counties.
She has previously worked in early childhood services and most recently served as a family support specialist with the Intermountain Education Service District. She is fluent in both English and Spanish, holds a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University and is pursuing a master’s degree in special education from the University of Oregon.
Rancher relief payments set to begin
SALEM — Oregon ranchers who lost forage because of wildfire or drought last year could soon start receiving payments from a U.S. Department of Agriculture program.
Payments through the USDA Farm Service Agency’s Emergency Livestock Relief Program will be made to ranchers who have approved applications under the Livestock Forage Disaster Program through 2021, the agency said in a news release.
The Farm Service Agency’s Oregon office received 2,325 applications requesting nearly $32 million in assistance for last year and is preparing to release $26 million in payments, but that does not include outstanding applications.
The agency said it will continue to evaluate drought and fire impacts from 2021 “to ensure equitable and inclusive distribution of much-needed emergency relief program benefits.”
State seeks relatives of WWII vet
SALEM — The Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs is trying to find surviving relatives of a deceased veteran to make sure the dead soldier’s medals stay in his family.
George E. Hodgdon, who served as a first lieutenant in the Army during the Italian campaign in World War II, died in 1969 and left no surviving spouse. Recently, however, Hodgdon’s medals were discovered in a house in Lake Oswego that was being demolished. The decorations were turned over to ODVA, which is now trying to track down Hodgdon’s living descendants, the agency said in a news release.
Among the medals were the Distinguished Service Cross, America’s second-highest award for military heroism, and the Medgalia al Valore Militaire, Italy’s equivalent of the Medal of Honor. Hodgdon received the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions during a battle against German forces in January 1944 near Cisterna di Littoria, Italy, during which he led a rally against heavy rifle and machine gun fire to destroy an enemy tank.
Anyone with information about Hodgdon’s relatives or other loved ones is asked to contact ODVA spokesman Tyler Francke at tyler.francke@odva.oregon.gov.
— Blue Mountain Eagle
