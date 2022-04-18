BAKER CITY — The Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is warning its member-owners about an increase in scam calls.
The electric co-op says it has received numerous reports from members in Grant County saying they have received calls from a person claiming to be an OTEC representative and threatening the cut off electricity unless payment is made immediately.
OTEC officials say this is a scam. They say the co-op will never demand immediate payment over the phone.
Anyone who receives a call of this type is advised to hang up immediately and call OTEC at 541-523-3616 to report the incident.
Lawmakers to hold virtual town hall
SALEM — Three Eastern Oregon lawmakers will hold a joint virtual town hall to update constituents on issues, answer questions and take comments.
Sen. Lynne Findley, R-Vale, and Reps. Mark Owens, R-Crane, and Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, will host the event over Zoom and Facebook Live.
The virtual town hall will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.
Questions can be submitted in advance at registration, using the Q&A feature during the event or asked live during the virtual town hall.
Construction resumes
on Hwy 395
HERMISTON — Work has resumed on a road improvement project on Highway 395 between Hermiston and Interstate 84, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced.
The project includes new pavement on 6.5 miles of Highway 395, upgraded curb ramps in south Hermiston and downtown Stanfield, and lane reconfiguration in Stanfield to encourage slower speeds and improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians.
The contractor is expected to complete the project by early May. Until then, crews will work between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Motorists can expect lane closures for paving and striping, should watch for workers and should be prepared to slow or stop in work zones.
Hunter ed classes
start May 2
JOHN DAY — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will offer a hunter education class in John Day next month.
There will be six classroom sessions from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on May 2, 4, 5, 9, 11 and 12 in Keerins Hall at the Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., followed by a field day on May 14 beginning at 9 a.m.
