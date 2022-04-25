State honors heritage volunteers
SALEM — Three Grant County volunteers are being honored by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department for their contributions to preserving the state’s heritage.
Bruce Carey of the Friends of Kam Wah Chung & Co. Museum, Doug Reynolds of the Malheur National Forest Passport in Time program and Carla Wright of the Prairie City Historic Cemetery District are among 18 people statewide to be named Standout Heritage Volunteers for 2022.
The winners will be honored in a virtual awards ceremony from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, during this year’s virtual Oregon Heritage conference. Members of the public can register for the event online at https://tinyurl.com/2vzj32wn. Videos of the awards ceremony will be posted after the event at www.oregonheritage.org.
Silvies slates golf tourney in June
SILVIES — The Links at Silvies Valley Ranch is accepting registrations for the inaugural Claire Owens Invitational.
The tournament, which runs June 4-5, is a celebration of female golfers and is named for Claire Owens, the first woman to play golf in the Silvies Valley around 1900. The event marks the opening of Claire’s Course, a reversible 18-hole putting course, at the resort south of Seneca.
Teams of four can register online at https://silvies.us/events.php. The fee of $150 per person includes three rounds of golf, a farm-to-table dinner on June 4 and an awards luncheon on June 5.
Registration will be open until May 20. For more information, call 800-745-8437.
OTEC plans in-person annual meeting
BAKER CITY — The Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative will hold its annual meeting on May 21 at Baker High School, 250 East St., Baker City. The meeting will be held in person after two years of virtual gatherings during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three positions on the OTEC Board of Directors – two representing Union County and one representing Baker County – are up for election, and the results will be announced during the meeting.
All OTEC member-owners are eligible to vote and are invited to attend the free meeting. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. The business meeting will begin at 10:30 and will be followed by a free lunch. There will be music, raffles, informational booths and activities for adults and children.
Buses will be available to transport members to the meeting, including one from John Day. Seating is first come, first served; register at the John Day Senior Center, 142 NE Dayton St., 541-575-1825.
Those who can’t attend in person can watch a livestream of the business meeting on the OTE Facebook page. For more information, call 541-524-2858.
FSR 16 to be resurfaced
SENECA — Work is beginning this week on a project to repave Forest Service Road 16 from Highway 396 near Seneca to the junction with Forest Service Road 15.
Contractors were scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 26, with completion of the project planned in early July. After replacing two culverts near Bear Creek, crews will begin repaving the road, starting near Parish Cabin Campground and working west toward Seneca.
FSR 16 will have one lane open for travel throughout the project, but motorists can expect delays of up to 30 minutes.
