Small business lending webinar set
SALEM — Business Oregon is hosting a free virtual meeting to discuss and gather input on plans to bolster existing small business financing programs and create new ones.
Oregon has applied for $83 million from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, a federal program aimed at providing venture capital, venture loans and expanded traditional loans to small businesses.
Business Oregon is planning a series of virtual meetings with business owners, with the first scheduled for 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/3emy83hn to get the Zoom link and sign up to get email updates on financing opportunities.
Aid available for EOU, BMCC students
JOHN DAY — Applications are being accepted for Grant County Futures Scholarships.
The scholarships are for students enrolled in or planning to enroll in classes through Eastern Oregon University or Blue Mountain Community College’s online degree programs and courses offered through the Grant County Center in John Day. This year's scholarships are funded for a minimum of $1,000 apiece.
Applicants must have been Grant County residents for at least one year, show financial need and provide letters of recommendation.
The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. April 28. Forms can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/2fwer34y. For more information, contact Ashley Armichardy at 541-575-1550 or aarmichardy@eou.edu.
Work party in the Ochocos
PAULINA — All Hands All Brands for Our Public Lands, a coalition of outdoor recreation groups, will host its third annual campout and work party in the Ochoco Mountains June 17-19 at Sugar Creek Campground northwest of Paulina.
This year’s primary project will be to construct two four-strand wire fences around aspen stands near Big Summit Prairie, along with a small buck and pole project around a quarter-acre stand.
A potluck social is planned for Saturday night, along with a free raffle, archery shoot and music. Participants should bring T-post pounders, gloves, plenty of water, tools for attaching wire clips, 3-pound hammers and cordless drills.
Register at the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers website, www.backcountryhunters.org/ahab. For more information, contact Eric Brown at 541-647-0424 or ericbrown5112@gmail.com.
OTEC has unclaimed capital credits
BAKER CITY — If you are a current or former member of the Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, you might have some money coming to you — but if so, you’ll need to act soon if you want to claim it.
OTEC has updated its list of unclaimed capital credits — essentially, profit-sharing checks that were issued to co-op members but never cashed. If the credits remain unclaimed for four years after they were issued, the money goes back to the co-op. The deadline to claim the oldest outstanding credits is July 31.
The list of current and former OTEC members with unclaimed credits can be viewed at https://www.otec.coop/capital-credits. Credits can be claimed by contacting your local OTEC office. For more information, call 541-523-3616.
— Blue Mountain Eagle
