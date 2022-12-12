Canyon City light contest opens
CANYON CITY — The Whiskey Gulch Gang is accepting entries for the second annual Canyon City Christmas Light Contest.
Participants are asked to decorate their home or business with festive light displays and leave the decorations up at least until after the holidays.
“The idea behind this is just to get Canyon City lit up and looking as good as possible for Christmas,” said Colby Farrell, president of the Whiskey Gulch Gang, the nonprofit that organizes the town’s annual ’62 Days Celebration.
Judging will take place on Dec. 18, and the winning entries will be posted on the group’s Facebook page.
First prize in the contest is $500, with $250 for second place and $100 for third. There is no entry fee.
To enter the contest, send an email with your name and address to whiskeygulchgang@gmail.com.
Co-op holds holiday toy drive
BAKER CITY — The Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is holding its annual holiday toy drive.
Now through Friday, Dec. 16, residents can bring new, unwrapped toys for all ages to any OTEC offices in the co-op’s four-county service area.
Over the past several years, OTEC has collected hundreds of toys for local children in Baker, Grant, Harney and Union counties. The Grant County Office is at 400 Patterson Bridge Road, John Day.
Anyone with questions can email OTEC at communications@otec.coop or call 541-523-2847.
OTEC rebates total $3M
BAKER CITY — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative’s board of birectors has approved the return of $3 million in capital credits to its member-owners, the utility announced.
Capital credits are each member-owner’s share of OTEC’s margins earned during the year, te utility explained in a press release. Each year, after operating expenses have been paid, the remaining margins are returned to the member’s capital credit account based on the amount they were billed during previous years. Since OTEC first began retiring capital credits in 1996, the co-op has returned $52 million to its members and communities.
Returns are applied directly to the member’s account if the amount is less than $15. Members with returns greater than $15 and no past due accounts will receive a check in the mail in mid-December.
State offers discount parks pass
SALEM — Those who give the gift of the outdoors can save with the Oregon State Parks 12-month parking permit sale through December. Holiday shoppers can buy the annual parking permits for $25, which is a $5 savings. The pass is good for 12 months starting in the month of purchase.
Buy them online via bit.ly/3u8wahf. Parking permits also are sold select local businesses throughout the state.
Parking costs $5 a day at 25 Oregon state parks unless you have a 12- or 24-month parking permit or a same-day camping receipt. The permits are transferable between vehicles. For more about the state parks, search bit.ly/3XK96mv.
— Blue Mountain Eagle
