Light contest winners announced
CANYON CITY — The winners of the second annual Canyon City Christmas Light Contest have been announced.
Steve Fischer won first place, Bob and Delores Bagett took second and Jenna Hendrickson placed third.
More than $800 in prize money was awarded, with $500 for first place, $250 for second and $100 for third.
The contest is sponsored by the Whiskey Gulch Gang, the nonprofit that organizes the town’s annual ’62 Days Celebration.
Local student makes honor roll
CORVALLIS — A Grant County student has been recognized for academic excellence at Oregon State University, the school announced.
Ellie G. Justice of John Day, a junior majoring in agricultural sciences, was named to the fall term honor roll at OSU. To qualify for the distinction, students must be enrolled in at least six hours of graded coursework and must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Christmas tree permits available
JOHN DAY — Cut-your-own Christmas tree permits are still available from the Malheur National Forest.
Permits to harvest Christmas trees on the Malheur can be purchased online through www.recreation .gov. From the website, search for “Malheur National Forest Christmas tree permit.”
The cost is $5 per permit with a limit of six permits per household. There is a service fee of $2.50 per order.
Agency recruiting board members
LA GRANDE — Community Connection of Northeast Oregon is recruiting two new volunteer board members from Grant County.
Established in 1969, Community Connection serves as the community action agency and area agency on aging for Grant, baker, Union and Wallowa counties. It is a private nonprofit organization that provides energy assistance, self-sufficiency and emergency programs, help with weatherization and housing rehabilitation, in-home care and caregiver support. It also operates a regional food bank.
Board members must be able to represent the needs of low-income residents. The board meets four or five times a year in Baker City and La Grande. Mileage reimbursement is available.
Anyone interested in a board position should call Diana in the Community Connection administrative office at 541-963-3186 or email her at diana@ccno.org.
— Blue Mountain Eagle
