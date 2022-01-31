SENECA — Grant County’s first CyberMill will hold a two-day open house this month.
Located at 300 Barnes Ave. (Highway 395) in Seneca, the CyberMill is a free-to-use internet cafe with broadband access. With three computer terminals, big-screen video monitors, a conference room and other amenities, the facility is available for remote workers, entrepreneurs or anyone who needs a high-speed internet connection.
From 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb, 16 and 17, visitors can tour the CyberMill, learn what it has to offer and enjoy free refreshments. For more information, go to gccybermill.com.
Opened in November by the nonprofit organization Cyber Mill Grant County, the facility is the first of at least three planned for Grant County. Additional CyberMills are expected to open this year in Prairie City and John Day.
Tickets available for Lake Creek gala
LOGAN VALLEY — Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 Lake Creek Youth Camp Gala.
The third annual fundraiser will be held April 2 in the Trowbridge Pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day.
The event features a tri-tip dinner, live music, games, drinks by Spitfire Cocktails and live, silent and dessert auctions. All proceeds go to benefit the Lake Creek Youth Camp, a nonprofit facility on the Malheur National Forest with cabins, RV spaces and tent sites for youth groups, families and individuals.
According to board member Aimee Rude, the organization’s biggest needs include four new cabins, a new generator shed, a solar array and a picnic shelter.
Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased at the Grant County Planning Department, 201 S. Humbolt St., Canyon City; Rude Logging, 861 W. Main St., John Day; or State Farm Insurance, 101 W. Main St., John Day.
John Day students make dean’s list
LA GRANDE — Four students from John Day have been recognized for academic achievement by Eastern Oregon University.
Samantha Choate, Victoria Coalwell, Fallon Weaver and Kalli Wilson were named to the fall dean’s list at EOU.
To qualify for the honor, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.
