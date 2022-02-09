Students earn scholarships from Elks
JOHN DAY — Five area high school students have a little more money in their college funds thanks to the John Day Elks Club.
The young people, all winners in the local round of the Most Valuable Student scholarship competition sponsored by the Elks National Foundation, had dinner at the Elks Lodge on Jan. 27.
Riley Robertson received $200 in scholarship money for first place in the girls’ competition, while Katelynn Barker earned $100 for second place and Carson Weaver got $50 for third. Max Bailey and Sam McCracken tied for first place on the boys’ side, each receiving $200.
Weaver’s application placed second at the district level and was forwarded to the state round of the progressive competition. The Elks National Foundation will award 500 four year-scholarships in this year’s competition, ranging in value from $1,000 to $12,500 a year.
Kids move on in free-throw contest
PRINEVILLE — Five of the six winners of the John Day Elks Hoop Shoot traveled to Prineville on Jan. 29 to compete in the district round of the national tournament, which is open to boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 13.
Terrance Wainwright, Wyatt Lieuallen, Ransom Bigsby, Gracee Hueckman and Weston Suchorski put their skills to the test against other youngsters from around the region.
Three of them rose to the top and will move on to the next round: Wyatt, Gracee and Weston all qualified to take part in the state free-throw contest in Silverton in late February.
The winners of that contest will qualify to compete in the regionals at Pasco, Washington, against the best free-throw shooters from Alaska, Idaho and Washington.
John Day-Snake RAC to meet online
BAKER CITY — The Bureau of Land Management’s John Day-Snake Resource Advisory Council will hold a virtual meeting from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 17.
Topics for discussion will include the Prineville District of BLM’s Thirtymile Recreation and Travel Management Plan, the John Day River permit system; implementation of the Forest Service’s Central Cascades wilderness permit system; and anadromous fish management and other issues on the John Day River.
The meeting will be held via Zoom for Government. For meeting links, contact RAXC coordinator Lisa Bogardus at 541-523-1407 or lbogardus@blm.gov. The full meeting agenda can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/3prkm4f3.
Sam Palmer to talk about Senate bid
JOHN DAY — U.S. Senate candidate Sam Palmer will talk about his campaign and answer questions from voters in John Day next week.
Palmer will be a guest at a meeting of the Grant County Republican Central Committee from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the Outpost Pizza Pub and Grill, 201 W. Main St. The public is welcome to attend.
Palmer, a Grant County commissioner who works as a registered nurse, is seeking the Republican nomination for the Senate seat held by Democrat Ron Wyden. Palmer is one of seven people who have filed to run in the May 17 GOP primary.
Blue Mountain Eagle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.