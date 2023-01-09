Firewood permits go on sale
JOHN DAY — The Malheur National Forest will begin selling firewood permits for 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the agency announced.
Like last year, both personal and commercial use permits will be available. There is no charge for a personal use permit. Firewood gathered under this permit can be used for manufacturing or other processing, but not for resale.
A commercial permit is required for resale, at a cost of $5 per cord.
Both types of permits carry a 4 cord minimum and 8 cord maximum per household.
For either personal or commercial use, people must have a valid permit, firewood tags (pink for personal use, green for commercial), a map and a copy of the regulations when cutting or transporting firewood.
Permits and tags will be available at all Malheur National Forest offices starting Jan. 17. Separate permits and fees are required for the collection of other special forest products such as posts and poles, pinecones, boughs and mushrooms.
BLM waives fees on MLK Day
PORTLAND — The Bureau of Land Management will waive basic recreational and day-use fees on Monday, Jan. 16.
In a news release, the agency said it wanted to honor King and encourage the public to recreate on public lands. Other fee-free days are scheduled for Washington’s Birthday (Feb. 20), Juneteenth (June 19), Great American Outdoors Day (Aug. 4), National Public Lands Day (Sept. 30) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11).
Expanded amenity fees and other fees, such as those for group day use, camping, cabin rentals and special recreation permits, will remain in effect.
In Eastern Oregon, popular recreation sites managed by the BLM include Steens Mountain south of Burns and the Gerber Recreation Site near Klamath Falls.
The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public lands, primarily in 12 Western states.
Open enrollment ends Jan. 15
SALEM — Sunday, Jan. 15, is the last day of open enrollment for private health insurance through Oregon’s insurance marketplace.
Open enrollment is the only time when anyone who does not have access to insurance through their employer or a public program like the Oregon Health Plan or Medicare can enroll in coverage through OregonHealthCare.gov, often with financial assistance.
More than 138,000 people have signed up for health insurance for 2023 since open enrollment began on Nov. 1, according to a news release from the Oregon Health Authority. More than 80% of those who applied for financial help have been found eligible.
The savings reduce the monthly premium for health insurance. Additional cost-sharing reductions are available for many Oregonians on silver-level plans.
To see if you qualify, visit OregonHealthCare.gov by Jan. 15.
