Findley, Owens set virtual town hall
SALEM — Grant County’s elected representatives in the Legislature take a break from the 2023 session next week to update their constituents and gather input via Zoom.
Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep, Mark Owens, R-Crane, will hold a joint virtual town hall from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. They will be joined by Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend.
They will discuss the legislative session, upcoming policy changes and issues in Eastern Oregon communities. Participants will also have the opportunity to share what’s on their mind and ask questions. Questions can be submitted in advance online, through the Zoom Q&A feature during the event or asked live during the virtual town hall.
Advance registration is required. Register online at bit.ly/JVTH2023.
Public can comment on aspen project
HINES — The Malheur National Forest’s Emigrant Creek Ranger District is planning an aspen restoration project, and the public is invited to comment on the proposal.
Developed in cooperation with the Harney County Restoration Collaborative, the project calls for various treatments of aspen stands across the 634,096-acre Emigrant Creek district, which spans portions of Harney, Grant and Crook counties. Plans include conifer encroachment treatments, aspen regeneration treatments, aspen regeneration protection treatments and related actions, forest officials said in a news release.
A scoping package for the proposal can be obtained from the ranger district office, 265 Highway 20 South, Hines, or online at https://tinyurl.com/mr2rj5k4. An interactive map of the project area is available at https://tinyurl.com/2p8bwe7j.
The deadline to submit comments is Feb. 17. Written comments can be submitted online at https://tinyurl.com/2uztca8v.
Comments can also be mailed to Joshua Giles, ECRD Aspen Project, Malheur National Forest, 265 Highway 20 South, Hines, OR 97738 or emailed to comments-pacificnorthwest-malheur-emigrantcreek@usda.gov.
Top teacher nominations sought
SALEM — Got a favorite teacher? You can show your appreciation by throwing their hat in the ring for a statewide award.
Nominations are open for the annual Oregon Teacher of the Year Awards, sponsored by the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Lottery. The deadline is Feb. 28.
Regional Teacher of the Year Award winners from around the state will be announced in September (Sydney Thompson of Dayville School was a regional winner last year). In October, one of them will be named Oregon Teacher of the Year and will be eligible to apply for the honor of National Teacher of the Year.
Regional winners will receive a $1,000 cash prize. The statewide winner will receive $10,000 (with a $5,000 gift going to their school) and will serve as a spokesperson for all Oregon teachers.
To nominate your favorite teacher, fill out an online form at oregonteacheroftheyear.org.
Pigs, goats seized from ranch
TERREBONNE — The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office removed 71 pigs and 16 goats from a Terrebonne property Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21, and cited the owner of the 17-acre ranch for animal neglect.
Linda Sue Evans, 73, was issued the citation in lieu of custody after sheriff’s deputies searched her property in the 5000 block of 10th Street. Deputies had received a tip about possible animal neglect at the property, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies found the animals in dire need of veterinary care and proper feed, according to the release. The pigs and goats were taken to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Rescue Ranch, a 23-acre rehabilitation center for neglected, abandoned, and abused livestock.
Evans’ case is being forwarded to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office for review.
— Blue Mountain Eagle and EO Media
