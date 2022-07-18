Work to close South Fork Road
DAYVILLE — Parts of the South Fork John Day Road and Forest Service Road 58 between Dayville and Izee will be temporarily closed to facilitate a Bureau of Land Management culvert replacement project, the BLM announced.
The closure will run from 7 a.m. Monday, July 18, through midnight Friday, July 22, while a detour route is established. The South Fork Road will be closed from 2 miles north of FSR 6370 (Indian Creek Road) to its junction with FSR 24 (Deer Creek Road). FSR 58 will be closed at the BLM boundary with the Ochoco National Forest. Once the detour route is finished, travelers will be able to bypass the construction zone until the project is complete, which is expected to be Sept. 30.
The project will replace a deteriorating culvert at Sunflower Creek with a new one that is sturdier, allowing heavier vehicles to cross it, and larger, to accommodate a 100-year flood. It will also have a simulated stream bottom to provide improved passage for fish and other aquatic organisms.
‘American Pickers’ coming to Oregon
NEW YORK — Producers for “American Pickers,” a History Channel television show about the world of antique picking, are looking for Oregonians to feature on the show this fall.
Film crews will be in the area in October to film episodes for “American Pickers.” Producers are looking for large, private collections or accumulations of antiques. They are particularly interested in unique or unusual items and the stories behind them.
Anyone interested in being featured on the show can contact the producers by email at americanpickers@cineflix.com or on Facebook at GotAPick. Include your name, phone number, location and a description of the collection, with photos.
For more information, call 646-493-218.
Bank holds school supply drive
HEPPNER — The Bank of Eastern Oregon is collecting school supplies to be distributed to schools throughout its service area in August.
Donations can be dropped off at any Bank of Eastern Oregon branch, including locations in John Day and Prairie City.
Each branch will hold a drawing for several backpacks filled with school supplies for local students. Area residents with elementary school students are encouraged to stop by their local branch and fill out an entry form.
Veterans program seeks volunteers
SALEM — The Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs is seeking volunteers to help aging veterans access benefits that can provide financial support, health care and other assistance.
The agency is reviving its Veteran Volunteer Program, which had ceased operations during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteers are trained to provide benefit information to veterans and connect them with the resources they need.
Volunteers work with the program coordinator and their local veteran service officer or tribal veteran service officer to locate veterans who may need assistance in long-term care facilities, senior centers, libraries, mobile home parks, retirement communities and other gathering places.
Training sessions are being scheduled around the state over the next several months.
To register for a training session or learn more about the program, visit oregonvolunteer.com or contact volunteer coordinator Mark Newell by phone at 971-720-8911 or email at ODVA_VeteranVolunteer@odva.oregon.gov.
Blue Mountain Eagle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.