Malheur fire danger at high
JOHN DAY — The Malheur National Forest has raised fire danger levels and has begun imposing public use restrictions in some areas.
Effective Friday, July 22, the agency has raised the fire danger level from moderate to high in the north zone of the forest (the Blue Mountain and Prairie City ranger districts) but has not yet put any public use restrictions into effect.
In the forest’s south zone (the Emigrant Creek Ranger District), where the fire danger was already at high, campfires, charcoal fires and stove fires are now banned except in the following campgrounds: Buck Spring, Delintment, Emigrant, Falls, Idlewild, Joaquin Miller, Rock Springs, Tip Top and Yellowjacket.
Other restrictions in the south zone include:
• No smoking except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is cleared of all flammable material.
• No chain saw use between 1 and 8 p.m. Operators must have a shovel and a fire extinguisher, and a one-hour fire watch is required after saw operations cease.
• No use of internal or external combustion engines without a spark arrestor.
• No use of a vehicle off Forest Service roads except when parking in a cleared area within 10 feet of the roadway.
• Generators allowed only in cleared areas at least 10 feet in diameter with approved spark arrestor.
Industrial fire precautions are also being put in place.
Industrial Fire Precaution Level II is in force effective Friday, July 22, in the south zone of the forest and Monday, July 25, in the north zone.
Under Level II rules, many activities related to logging and other industrial operations are banned between 1 and 8 p.m.
OSU canning hotline open
CORVALLIS — With canning season in full swing, the Oregon State University Extension Service has opened its food safety and preservation hotline, OSU announced.
The hotline’s toll-free number, 800-354-7319, will be answered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday until Oct. 7. The line is staffed by master food preserver volunteers from Lane and Douglas counties.
Last year, volunteers fielded 1,487 calls. The most common calls have to do with preserving salsa, tomatoes and tuna.
Additional information and resources — including a link to a free canning timer and checklist app — is available on OSU Extension’s home food preservation website at https://tinyurl.com/cjwr4kzt.
BEO reports Q2 earnings
HEPPNER — BEO Bancorp, parent company of the Bank of Eastern Oregon, had consolidated net income of just over $2.1 million or $1.76 per share in the second quarter, the company announced.
The company had total assets of $836 million, net loans of $493.1 million, deposits of $770.8 million and shareholder equity of $45.2 million.
“Second quarter earnings are up 12.4% compared to the same period in 2021; earnings per share increased 12.1%,” President and CEO Jeff Bailey said in a news release.
“Total assets have increased 15.7%, with deposits up 16.7%,” he added. “Net loans are down 1.2%, but this is attributable to payoffs of (Paycheck Protection Program) loans. Organic growth without PPP loans is 9.0% year over year. With our balance sheet being asset-sensitive, earnings have benefitted from the increased interest rates.”
The Bank of Eastern Oregon operates 20 branches and four loan production offices in Oregon, Washington and Idaho, including a branch in John Day.
