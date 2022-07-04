Malheur fire danger levels rise
JOHN DAY — Fire danger levels have been increased on the Malheur National Forest, the agency announced.
The Malheur National Forest has raised the fire danger rating to high for the Burns Interagency Fire Zone effective Thursday, June 30.
The change affects the southern portion of the Malheur National Forest managed by the Emigrant Creek Ranger District, as well as the Bureau of land Management’s Burns District.
Meanwhile, the Blue Mountain and Prairie City ranger districts raised their fire danger levels to moderate as of Wednesday, June 29.
There are no public use restrictions or industrial fire protection level changes at this time.
At “high” fire danger levels, fine dead fuels ignite readily and fires can spread quickly. Fires may become serious and difficult to control unless hit hard and fast, the agency said in a news release.
“Moderate” fire danger means that fires can start from most accidental causes and fires that start in grassy areas can spread quickly, especially on windy days. This year’s cool, wet spring has led to a significant increase in cheatgrass, creating an above-average potential for grass-driven wildfires, the agency noted.
Eric Miller, the deputy fire staff officer for the Malheur National Forest, asks forest visitors to keep campfires confined to fire rings and make sure they’re fully extinguished before leaving camp. Miller also reminds visitors that fireworks are prohibited on all national forest lands.
OTEC to test power poles
BAKER CITY — The Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative has begun testing utility poles as part of an annual effort to ensure the poles are sound, as mandated by the Oregon Public Utility Commission.
OTEC has contracted with National Wood Testing to implement the program throughout the coop’s service territory. Crews were scheduled to start work in mid-June in Baker and Union counties, then move to Grant and Harney counties over the next few months.
“Testing requires digging around our power poles, and this means that in some instances National Wood Treating employees will be working in OTEC member-owners’ yards and maybe even driving four-wheelers across open fields testing each power pole,” said Joe Hathaway, OTEC’s communications manager.
“OTEC and our contractor will both be doing their very best to make contact with each property owner,” he added. “But if a rancher is out in the fields or a family isn’t home for one reason or another, we are just wanting to give a heads-up that they will be working in the area.”
OTEC’s power pole testing program calls for each pole to be inspected and treated on a 10-year cycle. Approximately 10 percent of the system is inspected each year to identify any poles that need to be replaced and to extend the lives of those poles that remain in service. OTEC maintains more than 44,000 poles, so around 4,400 poles will be tested this summer.
Members who have questions or concerns can call OTEC at 541-523-3616.
Beeman Junkins trail closure
PENDLETON — An unsafe bridge has prompted the temporary closure of a section of the Beeman Junkins Trail in the North Fork John Day Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest, the agency announced.
Bridge supports at a crossing of Desolation Creek have deteriorated, making the bridge unstable.
Until further notice, the Beeman Junkins Trail No. 3015 will be closed from the Welch Creek Trailhead off Forest Service Road 10 to its junction with FSR 427-3231.
Forest Service officials are working to create a safe crossing and hope to reopen the trail this summer.
Blue Mountain Eagle
