Free fishing weekend June 4-5
SALEM — Fishing in Oregon is free this weekend, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced.
On Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5, everyone can fish, clam and crab in public waters around the state at no charge.
That means no fishing or shellfish licenses or tags — including a combined angling tag, Columbia River Basin endorsement or two-rod validation — are required on those two days, either for Oregon residents or nonresident visitors.
In addition, it’s free to park and camp at Oregon state parks on Saturday, June 4.
All other fishing regulations apply, according to ODFW, including closures, bag limits and size restrictions.
BLM campfire restrictions in effect
PRINEVILLE — Annual campfire restrictions go into effect Wednesday, June 1, on Central Oregon rivers and lakes managed by the Bureau of land Management. That includes portions of the John Day, Deschutes, Crooked and White rivers, as well as BLM lands along Lake Billy Chinook and Lake Simtustus.
The restrictions are intended to reduce the risk of wildfire in river canyons and other areas where fires can spread quickly due to limited access, grassy fuels that can dry out quickly and steep slopes, the BLM said in a news release.
The rules, which remain in effect until Oct. 15, allow commercially manufactured lanterns and metal camp stoves for coking that use bottled propane or liquid fuel. Traditional campfires are banned, as are portable propane campfires and wood pellet-burning devices. Smoking is prohibited except in non-public buildings, inside vehicles, in boats on the water or when standing in the water.
On the John Day, restrictions apply within a quarter-mile of the river between Tumwater Falls and Kimberly on the mainstem, between Kimberly and the Umatilla National Forest boundary on the North Fork, and between Smokey Creek and the Malheur National Forest boundary on the South Fork.
State issues peanut butter warning
PORTLAND — The Oregon Health Authority is urging Oregonians to watch out for Jif brand peanut butter that may be contaminated with salmonella bacteria.
The J.M. Smucker Co. issued a voluntary recall on May 20. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the salmonella outbreak.
The peanut butter that is being recalled was distributed in retail stores and other outlets across the country. And includes creamy, crunchy and natural varieties. Specifically, products with lot codes 1274425-2140425, with the digits 425 in the fifth through seventh position, are being recalled. This information is found on the back label of the jar.
Some of the recalled peanut butter was distributed in OHA food boxes. The agency is inspecting food boxes at OHA food hubs and replacing recalled peanut butter. All warehoused Jif products that were waiting to be distributed have been replaced, OHA said in a news release.
