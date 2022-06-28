Fire board orders regulated closure
CANYON CITY — Grant County Fire Defense Board Chair Ron Smith, in conjunction with the Oregon Department of Forestry, has ordered fire defense board jurisdictions to go into regulated closure effective Monday, June 27.
Burn piles and barrels are prohibited. In unique or special circumstances, burning may occur, but only if permission is granted by the jurisdiction’s chief.
Malheur archaeologist recognized
JOHN DAY — Archaeologist Don Hann, who recently retired from his position with the Malheur National Forest, has been honored for his work on the Oregon Chinese Diaspora Project.
Hann was named the winner of an Award for Excellence by the American Association for State and Local History. The group’s Leadership in History Awards recognize 53 individuals, projects, exhibits and publications across the country this year.
Malheur National Forest archaeologist Katee Withee also contributed to the project.
The Oregon Chinese Diaspora Project is a collaborative effort to promote research and education on Oregon’s early Chinese residents. In addition to the Malheur, partners include the Medford District of the Bureau of Land Management, the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, Oregon State Parks, the Oregon Historical Society and the Portland Chinatown Museum.
OTEC to test power poles
BAKER CITY — The Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative has begun testing utility poles as part of an annual effort to ensure the poles are sound, as mandated by the Oregon Public Utility Commission.
OTEC has contracted with National Wood Testing to implement the program throughout the coop’s service territory. Crews were scheduled to start work in mid-June in Baker and Union counties, then move to Grant and Harney counties over the next few months.
“Testing requires digging around our power poles, and this means that in some instances National Wood Treating employees will be working in OTEC member-owners’ yards and maybe even driving four-wheelers across open fields testing each power pole,” said Joe Hathaway, OTEC’s communications manager.
“OTEC and our contractor will both be doing their very best to make contact with each property owner,” he added. “But if a rancher is out in the fields or a family isn’t home for one reason or another, we are just wanting to give a heads-up that they will be working in the area.”
OTEC’s power pole testing program calls for each pole to be inspected and treated on a 10-year cycle. Approximately 10 percent of the system is inspected each year to identify any poles that need to be replaced and to extend the lives of those poles that remain in service. OTEC maintains more than 44,000 poles, so around 4,400 poles will be tested this summer.
Members who have questions or concerns can call OTEC at 541-523-3616.
