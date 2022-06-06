Malheur National Forest offices reopen
JOHN DAY — All offices of the Malheur National Forest will reopen to walk-in visitors starting Monday, June 3, the agency announced.
The offices have been closed except by appointment for much of the past two years as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
Visitors can still call and make appointments to purchase maps, passes and permits.
The following offices will be open to walk-in visitors from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday:
Supervisors Office/Blue Mountain Ranger District, 431 Patterson Bridge Road, John Day, 541-575-3000.
Emigrant Creek Ranger District, 265 Highway 20 South, Hines, 541-573-4300
Prairie City Ranger District, 327 SW Front St., Prairie City, 541-820-3800.
Waterfowl barred from wildlife rehabs
SALEM — Many wildlife rehabilitation centers around the state have stopped accepting waterfowl due to the spread of avian influenza among wild bird populations.
Because waterfowl can carry the virus without showing any obvious symptoms, allowing them into rehab facilities can pose a risk to all the birds in the facility, according to a news release from the Oregon department of Fish and Wildlife and Portland Audubon.
Both young and adult waterfowl can carry the virus. If you find healthy baby ducks or geese without a parent nearby, it is best to leave them alone until the parent returns. Injured ducks and geese can be brought to an ODFW office for euthanasia, but people are asked to call ahead before doing so.
If you see dead or sick wild birds, don’t handle them, the agencies advise. Instead, report the incident to your local ODFW office, call the Wildlife Health Lab at 866-968-2600 or email Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.
The most recent outbreak of avian flu in Oregon is currently limited to Linn and Lane counties but is expected to spread in the coming weeks, ODFW biologists say. The virus is highly contagious among birds and can sicken and kill many species, including ducks, turkeys and chickens. The risk to human health is low.
Agencies solicit restoration proposals
PORTLAND — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is asking for proposals for the Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership to improve forest health on public and private lands, the agency announced. Proposals for fiscal year 2023 should be submitted to USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Forest Service by Aug. 5.
The program is part of a broader federal effort to reduce wildfire threats, protect water quality and supply, and improve wildlife habitat for at-risk species.
Project proposals are developed collaboratively by the NRCS, Forest Service and partners such as county, state and non-governmental agencies, tribal governments, utilities and individual stakeholders.
NRCS and Forest Service national offices will evaluate the proposals and will announce the selected projects in late fall 2022.
Landowners should contact their local NRCS and Forest Service office for more information.
— Blue Mountain Eagle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.