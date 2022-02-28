Elks honor winners of poster contest
JOHN DAY – Three young artists are being recognized for their work by the John Day Elks Lodge.
The youngsters are this year’s Southeast District winners in the Elks Children’s Eye Injury Prevention Poster Contest, an annual event held by Oregon Elks lodges for kids in the fourth, fifth and sixth grades.
Entries were judged on Feb. 18, with first-place honors going to homeschool student Kathlyne Page, according to an Elks Club news release. Second place went to Adalyne Judd and third place went to Ivy LaFramboise; both are students at Humbolt Elementary in Canyon City.
Their posters will be forwarded to the Elks Children’s Eye Clinic in Portland for judging at the state level of the competition. Winners will be honored at the Elks State Convention in April.
Kam Wah Chung sets spring tours
JOHN DAY – The Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site will be open for guided tours during spring break, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced.
The museum, at 125 NW Canton St. in John Day, will be open Monday-Friday, March 21-25, for guided tours only.
The free tours last 45 minutes and begin at the top of the hour, with the first starting at 9 a.m. and the last at 3 p.m. There are no tours during the noon hour.
Each tour is limited to eight people inside the museum, but virtual tours are available on request. To make a reservation, call 541-575-2800.
The museum’s main season runs from May 1 through Oct. 31.
The Kam Wah Chung building is a National Historic landmark that preserves the home and businesses of two Chinese immigrants, Ing “Doc” Hay and Long On. For more than 60 years the building served as a social, medical and religious center for Oregon’s Chinese community.
Boating safety event slated April 2
JOHN DAY – Sherman County Marine Deputy Glenn Palmer, in cooperation with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, will conduct a marine safety event in John Day next month.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at JD Rents Outdoor and Power Equipment, 727 W. Main St.
Area residents can bring their boats in for a courtesy safety inspection. If the boat passes inspection, the owner will be issued a decal that tells marine law enforcement officers the vessel meets all state requirements for safe operation. There will be no fines for boats that don’t pass the inspection.
Hull identification number inspections for registration purposes can also be done at the event.
To obtain a boat registration or a boater safety card, contact the Oregon State Marine Board at 503-378-8587. A list of necessary safety equipment can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/5n7ze8kf.
For more information, contact Palmer at gpalmer@shermancounty.net.
