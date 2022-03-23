Genealogy seminar set for March 31
JOHN DAY — The Grant County Genealogical Society will hold its spring seminar from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, in the conference room of the Oregon State University Grant County Extension Office, 116 NW Bridge St., John Day.
Professional genealogist Kate Eakman will teach three classes over the course of the day.
Participants will learn how to use professional standards of genealogical proof; how to use their family tree and other DNA tools to make the most of their autosomal DNA test results; and how to enrich their family research by putting it in the context of the times.
To get the most out of the class, bring a laptop and your own DNA results.
The cost for the one-day seminar is $35 in advance or $40 at the door. For more information or to preregister, call 541-575-1431 or 541-620-4053.
Fiber Fest offers FFA scholarships
PRAIRIE CITY — The Prairie City Fiber Fest is accepting applications for its annual FFA scholarship.
Applications are due by April 1.
The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Grant County FFA member who is pursuing higher education.
Application forms and requirements can be found online at www.prairiecityfiberfest.com or can be picked up from guidance counselors at Prairie City, Grant Union, Dayville or Monument High School.
The Prairie City Fiber Fest is a nonprofit organization that benefits Grant County 4-H and FFA groups. Funding is also available to 4-H and FFA clubs that assist with the annual Fiber Fest, which will be held this year on July 29-31. For more information, visit the group’s website or email pcff2019@gmail.com.
Applications open for art scholarship
JOHN DAY — Applications are being accepted for the 2022 Grant County Art Association Scholarship.
The association offers a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior or first-year college student from Grant County.
To be considered, submit a completed application, a 100- to 150-word statement on your immediate and long-term goals in the art field and photos of three original artworks, one black-and-white, one color and one in any medium.
All materials must be submitted by 5 p.m. April 10 via email to eloiseboren@icloud.com.
Application forms and detailed instructions are available from area high school guidance counselors. For more information, call Eloise Boren at 541-388-4698.
$1,500 donated to Dayville Fire
DAYVILLE — The OTEC Member Foundation has donated $1,500 to the Dayville Fire Department to help construct a new fire hall and repair fire equipment.
The all-volunteer department has been without a fire hall since 2020 but recently hit its fundraising goal and hopes to start construction on a new building soon.
The foundation is a nonprofit that that oversees Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative’s charitable giving. The money came from the foundation’s Member-to-Member Bill Round Up Program, which lets members round up their monthly bill payments to the nearest dollar.
— Blue Mountain Eagle
