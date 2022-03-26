Applications open for MV scholarships
MT. VERNON — The Mt. Vernon Scholarship Fund is accepting applications from area students who will finish high school this year and plan to attend an accredited vocational/technical school, college or university.
Applicants must live within the former Mt. Vernon School District, bounded by Laycock Creek on the east, Fields Creek on the west, Malheur National Forest on the north, and Harper and Ingalls creeks on the south.
The scholarship was established in 2003 by the Mt. Vernon High School classes of 1955-59.
Application forms are available from area high school counselors or by writing Rick Hehn, 7827 Mountain Aire Loop SE, Olympia, WA 98503.
May 1 is the deadline to apply.
Students can apply for Idaho Youth Rally
BAKER CITY — Applications are being accepted from local high school students to attend the Idaho Youth Rally, a summer leadership camp on the campus of the College of Idaho.
Sponsored by the Idaho Consumer-Owned Utilities Association, the weeklong camp brings together high school sophomores from seven Western states to learn about leadership, government, drug and alcohol issues and the electric utility industry.
The Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative will provide scholarships for up to four students from its service territory in Grant, Baker, Harney and Union counties.
The Idaho Youth Rally will be held July 11-16, and the deadline to apply is May 9. Applications are available online at otec.coop/Idaho-youth-rally.
Time to take off those studded tires
SALEM — Thursday, March 31, is the deadline to remove studded tires, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced.
Studded tires are allowed in Oregon from Nov. 1 through the end of March, but ODOT says they’re hard on roads, causing by $8.5 million in damage annually. The agency recommends other types of traction tires or tire chains instead.
Drivers with studded tires on their vehicles after the deadline can be cited for a traffic violation.
EOU slates Entrepreneur Day April 19
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University Small Business Development Center will host Entrepreneur Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 19.
The free, virtual event will feature a half-dozen speakers presenting on a variety of topics.
The keynote speaker will be Ian Galloway, vice president and regional executive of the Portland branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Other speakers and their topics will include:
• “A State of Flux,” Mark Gregory, director of the Oregon Small Business Development Network.
• “How to Start a Business and Understand Cash Flow,” Greg Smith, director of the EOU Small Business Development Center.
• “Digital Marketing,” Sarah Frink, Real Marketing Solutions.
• “Hiring, Motivating and Retaining the Right Staff,” Shari Carpenter, EOU marketing and business professor.
• “Opportunities for Women and Minorities in Business,” Irene Gonzalez, U.S. Small Business Administration.
• “Making the Numbers Make Sense: Understanding Basic Financial Statements,” Yvonne Robers, Connected Professional Accountants.
To register and obtain the Zoom link for Entrepreneur Day presentations, call the center at 541-962-1532 or email eousbdc@gmail.com.
— Blue Mountain Eagle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.