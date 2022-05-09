LA GRANDE — The Small Business Development Center at Eastern Oregon University has hired a new business adviser for Grant County.
Prairie City resident Audrey Bremner is available to provide free, confidential advice to both established business owners and entrepreneurs looking to start a new venture.
Bremner can be reached at 541-620-2716. The Small Business Development Center in La Grande can be reached by email at eousbdc@gmail.com or by phone at 541-962-1532.
State offers tips on wildfire preparation
SALEM — With wildfire season around the corner, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal reminds rural residents of the importance of creating defensible space around homes and other structures.
The agency advises property owners to keep grass and weeds cut low and examine their property for areas where embers could ignite spot fires and check vulnerable areas such as decks, patios and fences where flames could spread to homes.
Fire officials recommend taking the following steps now, before wildfire season begins in earnest:
• Clear roofs and gutters of dead leaves, pine needles and other debris that could be ignited by flying embers.
• Ensure your roof is in good repair.
• Move flammable material such as plants, woodpiles, leaves and needles away from exterior walls.
• Remove anything stored under decks or porches.
• Clear a non-combustible area around your home.
• Keep lawns and native grasses mowed during high fire danger conditions.
• Remove ladder fuels (vegetation under trees) so a ground fire can’t reach the crowns.
Drought relief loans available
SACRAMENTO — Small nonfarm businesses in 18 Oregon counties, including Grant, can apply for low-interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration to offset reduced revenues due to the drought that was declared on April 15.
The loans can be used to cover economic losses suffered by nonfarm businesses directly impacted by the drought as well as those that are dependent on farmers or ranchers that suffered drought-related production losses.
Economic injury disaster loans of up to $2 million are available for qualifying small businesses.
