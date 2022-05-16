Local students earn high marks
LA GRANDE — A half-dozen Grant County students have been recognized for academic achievement by Eastern Oregon University.
Named to the dean’s list for winter term were Samantha Choate, Ellie Justice, Fallon Weaver and Kalli Wilson of John Day and Caitlin Willet and Declan Zweygardt of Prairie City.
The EOU dean’s list honors students who maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above while taking at least 12 credit hours of coursework.
BEO names new board officers
HEPPNER — BEO Bancorp and its subsidiary, the Bank of Eastern Oregon, elected new officers at their annual shareholders meeting.
Brad Anderson of Arlington and Hood River was named chairman of the bank’s board of directors, and Bob Armstrong of John Day was named vice chairman.
Anderson is a partner in Triangle Ranches, a wheat and cattle operation in Gilliam and Morrow Counties. Armstrong is a certified public accountant with Solutions CPAs.
Both have served on the board since 2004.
PUC adopts power shutoff rules
SALEM — The Oregon Public Utility Commission has adopted permanent rules governing public safety power shutoffs, the agency announced.
Temporary rules were enacted after wildfires burned nearly 1 million acres across the state in 2020.
The permanent rules spell out steps that investor-owned electric utilities — including Portland General Electric, Pacific Power and Idaho Power — are required to take when they decide to shut off power lines during extreme weather conditions, when the lines pose a risk of starting a wildfire.
Among other things, the rules require utilities to notify public safety partners, state agencies, local jurisdictions and the public of the need for a power shutoff and provide updates every 24 hours until service is restored.
De-energizing power lines is considered a “strategy of last resort” because of the impact from the loss of electrical power on such critical activities as the use of home medical devices, the ability to call 911 and the ability to pump water, the PUC noted in a press release.
Tribal student aid program begins
SALEM — The Higher Education Coordinating Commission is accepting applications for the Oregon Tribal Student Grant, a new financial aid program intended to pay most or all college-related expenses for eligible students attending public colleges in the state.
Assistance is available to enrolled members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized Indian tribes, including the Burns Paiute Tribe, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and the Klamath Tribes.
Students can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/2k4arwkp. The deadline is Aug. 1.
— Blue Mountain Eagle
