Thadd’s Place golf tourney set
JOHN DAY — The second annual Thadd’s Place Golf Tournament will be held June 25 at the John Day Golf Club, 27631 Golf Club Road.
Sign-in begins at 7 a.m., with an opening program at 7:45 and tee-off at 8. A dinner and silent auction follow the tournament at 5 p.m.
Individual registration is $125, team registration is $500 and hole sponsorships are available for $100. Dinner is by donation and is open to anyone.
Participants can also enter a golf ball drop with a top prize of $500, and anyone who hits a hole in one can win a Polaris ATV.
Proceeds from the event benefit Thadd’s Place, the grief counseling center in John Day.
To register, call 541-620-2572 or email thaddsplace@bluemountainhospital.org.
Local student makes dean’s list
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Jason Leighton of John Day has been named to the winter term dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
The academic recognition is accorded to full-time students who earn a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.7.
ODFW: Leave young wildlife alone
SALEM — This is the time of year when many wild animals give birth — and many humans try to “rescue” young animals they think have been abandoned but most likely are doing just fine, thank you.
Removing an animal from the wild is a violation of wildlife laws, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife noted in a news release, and can result in a warning or citation.
Despite that fact, springtime brings a flood of calls to ODFW, wildlife rehabilitation centers and the Oregon State Police from people who have picked up a deer fawn, elk calf or fledgling bird in the mistaken belief that the animal has been abandoned, the news release said.
More likely the animal’s mother had gone off to feed or was waiting nearby for humans or pets to leave so it could come back and care for its young.
ODFW urges people to keep pets away from wildlife this time of year and keep dogs on a leash when recreating outdoors. Pets can stress wildlife, especially if there are young in the vicinity.
If you are certain a young animal has been orphaned because you saw its parents die, call ODFW, OSP or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for advice.
With the recent detection of avian flu in Oregon, ODFW also warns people to avoid close contact with waterfowl this spring and summer and not to feed ducks and geese. Feeding wildfowl causes susceptible animals to congregate, making it easier for the disease to spread.
United Way hosts golf tourney
PENDLETON — The United Way of the Blue Mountains will host the 13th annual United Way Charity Golf Tournament on July 22 at the Wildhorse Resort Golf Course in Pendleton.
The event kicks off at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start and wraps up with a post-tournament luncheon.
Sponsored by Pepsi, the event will include tournament prizes, a raffle drawing, contests throughout the course and an online auction.
Registration is $100 for individuals or $400 per team. Register online at https://www.uwbluemt.org/uwgolf.
— Blue Mountain Eagle
