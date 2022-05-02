Farm Bureau offers Driscoll scholarships
MT. VERNON — The Grant County Farm Bureau will award up to two college scholarships for students pursuing degrees in an agriculture-related field or the technical arts.
The Daniel Driscoll Memorial Scholarships honor former Farm Bureau board member and agricultural producer Daniel Driscoll, who passed away in 2019.
This year’s high school graduates and students already enrolled in college may apply. The amount of the scholarships is yet to be determined but is not expected to exceed $2,000 total.
Application forms are available by contacting Grant County Farm Bureau president Shaun Robertson at GrantFarmBureau@gmail.com. Applications can also be downloaded from the bureau’s Facebook page. The deadline to apply is May 31.
Local woman makes dean’s list
BEND — Grant Union High School graduate Andrea Comer has been named to the dean’s list at Central Oregon Community College for the fall and winter terms. The list recognizes full-time students who maintain a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher. Comer is the daughter of Russ and Sheila Comer of Canyon City.
New exchange student coordinator
JOHN DAY — International Cultural Exchange Services has named Jessica Freniere a local coordinator for the John Day area.
In her new position, Freniere is looking for local families who want to host international exchange students. Exchange students in the ICES program live as members of their host families, participating in family activities, helping with chores and following family rules. They carry their own health insurance and cover personal expenses except for room and board.
Freniere can be contacted by email at jfreniere@icesusa.org.
USFS mushroom permits available
JOHN DAY — Permits are available for commercial mushroom harvesting on the Malheur National Forest.
No permit is required for collecting up to one gallon for personal use, but anyone who intends to collect more than that amount or who plans to harvest mushrooms for commercial purposes must have a permit. Commercial pickers who plan to camp on the forest will also need an industrial camping permit.
Commercial permits cost $2 per day, with a 10-day minimum. Annual permits cost $100. More information about permits is available online at https://tinyurl.com/2p8ew2h6.
To purchase a permit, call your local ranger station to make an appointment. Call the John Day office at 541-575-3000, the Prairie City office at 541-820-3800 or the Hines office at 541-573-4300.
Help available for event presenters
JOHN DAY — The Grant County Economic Development Office is offering assistance for area business owners who want to apply for a state-managed COVID relief program.
The Live Event Venue Operators and Producers/Presenters Program, administered by Business Oregon, will distribute up to $35 million in grants for venue operators and event producers who suffered financially because of public health measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grant applications will be accepted until May 16.
For more information, call the Grant County Economic Development Office at 541-575-1555 or email Tory Stinnett at tstinnett@grantcountyoregon.net or Misty Palmer at mpalmer@grantcountyoregon.net.
BEO Bancorp reports Q1 earnings
HEPPNER — BEO Bancorp, the parent company of the Bank of Eastern Oregon, had consolidated net income for the first quarter of $808,000 or 67 cents per share, down from $1.3 million or $1.11 per share in the first quarter of 2021, the company announced.
Total assets were $831.8 million, up 17.4% year over year. Net loans were $470.4 million, down 7.5% from the same period in 2021. Deposits were $766.1 million, up 17.7%.
BEO Bancorp has 20 branches and four loan offices in Oregon, Washington and Idaho, including a Bank of Eastern Oregon branch in John Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.