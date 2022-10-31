ODF declares end of fire season
SALEM — With the arrival of cool fall temperatures and widespread precipitation, the Oregon Department of Forestry has declared fire season to be over on all districts effective Friday, Oct. 29.
The declaration means all wildfire restrictions are lifted on ODF-protected lands, including bans on backyard burning and the use of certain power equipment. However, the department noted in a news release, some agencies still require a permit for debris burning, so it’s best to check with your local fire department before igniting a burn pile.
So far this year there have been 844 fires on lands protected by ODF for a total of 34,105 acres burned, with 96% of those fires limited to 10 acres or less. On all lands statewide, there have been 1,975 fires that burned 436,772 acres.
There was a significant decrease in human-caused fires on ODF-protected lands this year, with 1,918 acres burned compared to the 10-year annual average of 68,479 acres, the department reported.
Prairie woman wins gardening award
PRAIRIE CITY — Sharon Thissle is the winner of the Green Thumb Garden Club of Prairie City’s 2022 Gardening Award.
Thissle received a $25 cash prize for having “an attractive, eye-catching and well-groomed front yard,” according to an announcement by the club.
OTEC opens scholarship applications
BAKER CITY — The OTEC Member Foundation is accepting applications for academic, trade school and lineman scholarships, as well as to attend its annual Washington, D.C., youth tour.
The foundation, the charitable arm of the Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, funds a number of academic scholarships.
The OTEC-EOU Rural Scholarship Program will award scholarships to four incoming freshmen at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande. The scholarships cover four years of tuition and fees at EOU.
In addition, $5,000 academic scholarships are available for graduating high school or homeschooled seniors, returning students and adults looking to attend college.
For those looking for a career in the trades, the foundation awards $5,000 lineman school scholarships and $2,500 trade school scholarships.
The deadline to apply for academic scholarships is Feb. 28, while lineman school and trade school scholarship applications will be accepted until funds are exhausted. Application materials are available online at otec.coop/scholarships.
The foundation is also accepting applications from high school and homeschooled juniors for the 2023 Rural Electric Cooperative Youth Tour. Those selected will receive a one-week, all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., June 17-23. Participants will visit historical sites, meet congressional leaders and build leadership skills while they learn about electric co-ops.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 31. Applications can be found online at otec.coop/dc-youth-tour.
Holiday vendor class begins
SALEM — The Oregon Regional Innovation and Accelerator Network is offering a free series of online classes for entrepreneurs planning to hawk their wares at seasonal bazaars.
Oregon RAIN’s Holiday Market Vendor Bootcamp is a series of four Tuesday and Thursday Zoom classes to be held from noon to 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 7, 9, 14 and 16. The brown bag sessions will cover tips and tricks for making the sale, becoming an approved vendor at local markets and designing your perfect setup, concluding with a show and tell pitch day.
The deadline to sign up is Friday, Nov. 4. Registration is available online at https://tinyurl.com/4z57kjsk.
